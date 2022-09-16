Home>>
Photographer takes pictures of rare wild animals in China's Sanjiangyuan National Park
(People's Daily Online) 18:04, September 16, 2022
|Photo shows a mountain weasel at the Sanjiangyuan National Park in northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo/Jiangwen Jiangcuo)
Jiangwen Jiangcuo, a herdsman-turned photographer and ranger at the Sanjiangyuan National Park in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, recently captured images of various rare wild animals inside the national park.
Since its establishment, the national park has strengthened its biodiversity in accordance with the law, while protecting wild animals and plants in a science-based way, and continuously improving the habitats of wild animals. Besides, people of different ethnic groups in the national park have also engaged in the ecological conservation efforts, helping build the national park into a homeland for coexistence between man and nature.
