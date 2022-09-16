County in China's Hebei produces 2 million straw hats per year

People's Daily Online) 17:38, September 16, 2022

Employees make straw hats at a company engaging in straw plaiting in Qingxian county, Cangzhou city, north China's Hebei Province. (Chinanews.com/Yin Xiangping)

Known for the craft of straw plaiting, Qingxian county in Cangzhou city of north China's Hebei Province can produce 2 million straw hats annually.

The county's straw hats have been exported to Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and other countries and regions, creating an annual revenue of $4.6 million. More than 10,000 people in the county are currently working in the industry.

