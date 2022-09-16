Home>>
County in China's Hebei produces 2 million straw hats per year
(People's Daily Online) 17:38, September 16, 2022
|Employees make straw hats at a company engaging in straw plaiting in Qingxian county, Cangzhou city, north China's Hebei Province. (Chinanews.com/Yin Xiangping)
Known for the craft of straw plaiting, Qingxian county in Cangzhou city of north China's Hebei Province can produce 2 million straw hats annually.
The county's straw hats have been exported to Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and other countries and regions, creating an annual revenue of $4.6 million. More than 10,000 people in the county are currently working in the industry.
