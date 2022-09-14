Cross-Yangtze River wiring operation for Baihetan-Zhejiang transmission line project concludes

Xinhua) 09:53, September 14, 2022

Technicians work during the cross-Yangtze River wiring operation for the Baihetan-Zhejiang 800 kv ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission line project (Chongqing section) in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 13, 2022. After a 13-day campaign, the cross-Yangtze River wiring operation for the Baihetan-Zhejiang 800 kv ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission line project concluded successfully on Tuesday. The 2,140-kilometer line, whose construction kicked off in October 2021, winds its way through Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Anhui and Zhejiang. It is expected to be fully built by the end of September, and operational by November this year. Celebrated as one of China's "power highways," this line is also an important part of the country's west-to-east power transmission program. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)