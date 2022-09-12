Interview: Expert sees U.S. manipulations, speculations behind global food insecurity

ISTANBUL, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The global food insecurity issue has been consciously fabricated and speculated by the United States to pursue its own hegemonic policies, a retired Turkish admiral told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"It appears there are some manipulations to strengthen and mobilize the economies of big powers that have shrunk due to some reasons, including the pandemic. So they have been taking several actions to restrict the food supply and the supply of agricultural products (to pursue their interests)," Cihat Yayci said, naming the United States as such a manipulator.

"Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control people," Yayci said, quoting U.S. former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported that world food commodity prices significantly leaped in March and reached their highest levels and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is a major cause of the hikes.

Russia and Ukraine, combined, accounted for around 30 percent and 20 percent of global wheat and maize exports, respectively, over the past three years.

"Ukraine has stopped exporting wheat, corn, sunflower oil, and fertilizer. Did Ukraine take this action on its own? No, it did this under the influence of the United States and the West. Naturally, the prices increase," he said.

"From whom will they purchase then? These items will be bought primarily from other manufacturers, namely the United States and Canada, even with higher prices," he said.

The FAO Food Price Index averaged 159.3 points in March, 33.6 percent higher than the previous year. Although some prices decreased in August, the index remained 7.9 percent above its value a year ago.

Media reports indicate that American food giants dominating global transactions reportedly achieved record profits in the first half of 2022.

Yayci said while the conflict in Ukraine harms everyone, it is "remarkable" that the United States and its allies are making huge financial gains.

In his view, such kinds of hegemonic and manipulative policies of the United States are no longer sustainable since sentiments of disapproval and hatred against the U.S. policies have been growing across the world.

The United States, he said, has long lost its credibility and reputation primarily due to its various interventions across the world.

Over time, "there will be people not being fooled by these games of the U.S.," he said.

