Cuban FM criticizes U.S. double standard on human rights

Xinhua) 14:39, September 08, 2022

HAVANA, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday criticized the U.S. government's double standard on human rights.

In his tweet, the minister said that the United States deported more than 11,000 children "from North of Central America in 1st semester of 2022," a significant increase compared to the same period in 2021.

Rodriguez called on the U.S. administration to stop its disinformation campaigns against the Caribbean nation.

"Instead of spending millions of taxpayers' USD to disinform about children's rights in Cuba, the U.S. government should work to eradicate HHRR violations in (the) U.S.," Rodriguez tweeted.

