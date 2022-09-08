Home>>
Cuban FM criticizes U.S. double standard on human rights
(Xinhua) 14:39, September 08, 2022
HAVANA, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday criticized the U.S. government's double standard on human rights.
In his tweet, the minister said that the United States deported more than 11,000 children "from North of Central America in 1st semester of 2022," a significant increase compared to the same period in 2021.
Rodriguez called on the U.S. administration to stop its disinformation campaigns against the Caribbean nation.
"Instead of spending millions of taxpayers' USD to disinform about children's rights in Cuba, the U.S. government should work to eradicate HHRR violations in (the) U.S.," Rodriguez tweeted.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former U.S. Pentagon leaders warn of dangerous era: NYT
- U.S. sees worst life expectancy fall during COVID-19 era: WSJ
- COVID-19 pandemic erases 2 decades of U.S. progress in math, reading: NYT
- Most crime guns seized in Toronto smuggled from U.S.: report
- U.S. under pressure in curbing monkeypox outbreak as caseload tops 20,000
- "Historic" decline in U.S. life expectancy reveals system problems, inequality
- U.S. Uvalde students return to school months after mass shooting
- Water crisis in U.S. city raises concerns about environmental racism: report
- U.S. sanctions have "catastrophic effects" on peoples: Syrian FM
- Long COVID knocks U.S. young workers out of job market: media
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.