Cross-Strait intangible cultural heritage exchange event kicks off in Taiwan

Xinhua) 15:32, September 11, 2022

TAIPEI, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- A series of cross-Strait exchange activities focusing on intangible cultural heritage and tourism kicked off in Kaohsiung City of Taiwan on Friday.

An exhibition of intangible cultural heritage from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, one of the activities, opened on the same day, displaying the traditional outfits of the minority ethnic groups in Guangxi as well as some unique instruments, artworks and handicrafts.

Guests from the culture and tourism sector as well as the art and education circles of Taiwan attended the opening ceremony, which was held online and offline. They said they thought highly of the event and the exhibits, and that they were looking forward to deepening cross-Strait exchanges in the field of intangible cultural heritage.

Activities will also include a tea culture exchange event and a show exhibition of "Liu Sanjie," meaning the third sister of the Liu family, which will feature a legendary Chinese folk singer from Guangxi, according to the organizer.

The series of cross-Strait intangible cultural heritage exchange activities were first held in 2009. Since then, various cultural treasures from several provincial-level regions, including Inner Mongolia, Shanxi and Hunan, have been introduced to Taiwan people through this platform.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)