Home>>
Chinese teenager Zheng knocked out in U.S. Open third round
(Xinhua) 11:27, September 04, 2022
NEW YORK, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese hopeful Zheng Qinwen was defeated by the 108th-ranked Jule Niemeier of Germany 6-4, 7-6(5) in the women's singles third round at the U.S. Open here on Saturday.
The first set went with service until the seventh game where Niemeier forced a backhand error from world No. 39 Zheng for a deciding break.
The duo exchanged breaks twice in the second set and Niemeier produced a forehand winner to take the tiebreak on her first match point.
The 19-year-old Zheng's best Grand Slam run was a last 16 finish at this year's Roland Garros.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Zhang partners with Stosur to reach U.S. Open women's doubles final
- Serena Williams beats Wozniacki to win 3rd straight U.S. Open Title
- Murray to play Djokovic in U.S. Open quarters
- Peng Shuai sets career milestone by reaching U.S. Open quarters
- Peng beats another seed to reach last 16 in U.S. Open
- Sharapova rallies past Dulgheru in U.S. Open
- Chinese Wang Qiang cruises into U.S. Open second round
- Nadal beats Djokovic 3-1 for his second U.S. Open title
- Serena Williams wins fifth U.S. Open championship
- Serena Williams wins fifth U.S. Open title
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.