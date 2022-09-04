Chinese teenager Zheng knocked out in U.S. Open third round

Xinhua) 11:27, September 04, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese hopeful Zheng Qinwen was defeated by the 108th-ranked Jule Niemeier of Germany 6-4, 7-6(5) in the women's singles third round at the U.S. Open here on Saturday.

The first set went with service until the seventh game where Niemeier forced a backhand error from world No. 39 Zheng for a deciding break.

The duo exchanged breaks twice in the second set and Niemeier produced a forehand winner to take the tiebreak on her first match point.

The 19-year-old Zheng's best Grand Slam run was a last 16 finish at this year's Roland Garros.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)