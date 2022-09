We Are China

In pics: Australian National University (ANU) Open Day

Xinhua) 11:18, September 04, 2022

A visitor looks through a microscope during the Australian National University (ANU) Open Day event in Canberra, Australia, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2022 shows the Australian National University (ANU) Open Day event in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

A man sits on a beanbag chair during the Australian National University (ANU) Open Day event in Canberra, Australia, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Students make ice creams using liquid nitrogen during the Australian National University (ANU) Open Day event in Canberra, Australia, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)