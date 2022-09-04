Chizhou-Huangshan Railway under construction

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 3, 2022 shows a high-speed train running through portal piers with steel bent caps installed on which the Chizhou-Huangshan Railway is constructed, in east China's Anhui Province. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the 125-kilometer Chizhou-Huangshan Railway which is under construction will be part of the Wuhan-Hangzhou railway. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Workers hoist a steel bent cap at the construction site along Chizhou-Huangshan Railway in east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 3, 2022. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the 125-kilometer Chizhou-Huangshan Railway which is under construction will be part of the Wuhan-Hangzhou railway. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

