Chinese mainland reports 314 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:54, September 04, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Saturday reported 314 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 98 were in Sichuan and 79 in Guangdong, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Altogether 1,359 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Saturday, including 505 in Tibet, 131 in Qinghai and 113 in Liaoning, said the commission in its report.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)