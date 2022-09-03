Toronto Dragon Festival celebrated to promote traditional Chinese culture

Xinhua) 15:54, September 03, 2022

A giant dragon lantern is seen during the Toronto Dragon Festival at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 2, 2022. Hosted by Canadian Association of Chinese Performing Arts (CACPA), this annual event is held here from Sept. 2 to 4 to promote Chinese traditional culture through performing arts, craft displays, food vendors and more. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Dragon dancers perform during the Toronto Dragon Festival at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 2, 2022. Hosted by Canadian Association of Chinese Performing Arts (CACPA), this annual event is held here from Sept. 2 to 4 to promote Chinese traditional culture through performing arts, craft displays, food vendors and more. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Dressed-up performers play Guzheng, or Chinese zither, during the Toronto Dragon Festival at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 2, 2022. Hosted by Canadian Association of Chinese Performing Arts (CACPA), this annual event is held here from Sept. 2 to 4 to promote Chinese traditional culture through performing arts, craft displays, food vendors and more. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Lion dancers perform during the Toronto Dragon Festival at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 2, 2022. Hosted by Canadian Association of Chinese Performing Arts (CACPA), this annual event is held here from Sept. 2 to 4 to promote Chinese traditional culture through performing arts, craft displays, food vendors and more. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

