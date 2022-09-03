ICBC's new domestic yuan loans hit record high in H1

Xinhua) 15:21, September 03, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China's biggest commercial lender, saw its new domestic yuan loans reach 1.61 trillion yuan (about 233.61 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of the year, hitting a record high.

Among them, loans to the manufacturing sector increased by 628.1 billion yuan, 3.5 times that of the same period last year, according to the bank's semi-annual report.

The bank's outstanding medium and long-term loans and credit loans to the manufacturing sector exceeded 1 trillion yuan for the first time, it said.

In the first half of 2022, the bank's outstanding green loans reached over 3.5 trillion yuan, while the figure for inclusive loans logged an increase of 27.4 percent from the beginning of this year.

The report also showed the bank's improving asset quality. By the end of June, the bank's non-performing loan ratio fell 0.01 percentage points from the end of 2021 to stand at 1.41 percent.

