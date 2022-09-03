China issues guideline to promote green, low-carbon development of Shandong Province

Xinhua) 13:22, September 03, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has issued a guideline to promote the green and low-carbon development of the country's eastern province of Shandong, aiming to support the province in exploring new development models by upgrading traditional growth drivers and nurturing new ones.

Major breakthroughs should be made in building Shandong into a pilot zone for green, low-carbon and high-quality development by 2027, with the energy efficiency of key industries and key enterprises elevated to a nationally leading level, according to the guideline.

Significant improvements will be made to the province's energy and industrial structure, and the digital transformation of industries will be comprehensively promoted by 2027, the guideline said.

It underscored the importance of efforts to promote the green and high-quality development of traditional pillar industries, boost the clean and efficient use of fossil energy, and facilitate the digital transformation of the manufacturing sector.

