China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 13:20, September 03, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 36th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 36th session Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a law on telecom and online fraud and the revised Law on Quality and Safety of Agricultural Products.

A personnel decision was also passed at the meeting. Jin Zhuanglong was appointed as minister of industry and information technology, replacing Xiao Yaqing. Wang Xiangxi was appointed as minister of emergency management, replacing Huang Ming.

President Xi Jinping signed three presidential orders to promulgate the laws and the decision.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

The meeting approved a report on deputy qualifications, and the name lists of election councils members for the 14th NPC deputies from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macao SAR.

Lawmakers voted to remove Zhang Chunsheng from the post of member of the National Commission of Supervision, and appoint Ying Yong as deputy procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate and member of the procuratorial committee.

Other personnel-related bills were also passed at the meeting.

Addressing the closing meeting, Li called on lawmakers to focus on the overall work of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the country in fulfilling their duties.

He called for efforts to set the stage for the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress with concrete action.

Li chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

