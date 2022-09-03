We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 13:14, September 03, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials on Friday.

Cao Xuetao was appointed deputy head of the National Health Commission.

Lin Shangli was appointed president of Renmin University of China, replacing Liu Wei.

Chen Yulu was appointed president of Nankai University, replacing Cao Xuetao.

Chen Yulu was removed from the post of vice governor of the People's Bank of China.

Gou Zhongwen no longer serves as executive president of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

