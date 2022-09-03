Oath-taking ceremony held by 13th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:11, September 03, 2022

Hao Mingjin, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), presides over an oath-taking ceremony held by the 13th NPC Standing Committee to pledge allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

