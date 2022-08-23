Yangzhou section of Yangtze River sees decrease of water level

Xinhua) 10:57, August 23, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2022 shows the tidal-flat area in Yangzhou section of Yangtze River, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yangzhou section of Yangtze River saw the decrease of water level in recent days due to less rainfall and continuous high temperature. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2022 shows the tidal-flat area in Yangzhou section of Yangtze River, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yangzhou section of Yangtze River saw the decrease of water level in recent days due to less rainfall and continuous high temperature. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2022 shows the tidal-flat area in Yangzhou section of Yangtze River, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yangzhou section of Yangtze River saw the decrease of water level in recent days due to less rainfall and continuous high temperature. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2022 shows the tidal-flat area in Yangzhou section of Yangtze River, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yangzhou section of Yangtze River saw the decrease of water level in recent days due to less rainfall and continuous high temperature. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)