The rhythm of Shanxi drum music

(People's Daily App) 17:02, August 22, 2022

Shanxi is the cradle of drums in China, with many rich varieties. A weifeng drum show is a traditional form of percussion performance art. Due to its powerful style, the performance is called Weifeng, which means power in Chinese.

Every time Zhang Yong, an intangible cultural heritage master, and his team members rehearsed their drum music, the atmosphere around them were becomes more bustling and lively. These performers are full of passion, demonstrating excellent Chinese culture and the bold and unyielding nature of Northern people living on the Loess Plateau of Northwest China.

(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Wang Xiaodong and Wang Zi)

