We Are China

Heavy rains hit Sanaa, Yemen

Xinhua) 14:31, August 22, 2022

A man walks on a land damaged by floods after torrential rain in Sanaa, Yemen, Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

A man walks on a land damaged by floods after torrential rain in Sanaa, Yemen, Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

People walk on a land damaged by floods after torrential rain in Sanaa, Yemen, Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)