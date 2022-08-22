Wild elephants seen at wetland in NE India
A herd of wild Asiatic elephants are seen at a wetland at Thakurkuchi village, outskirts of Guwahati city of India's northeastern state of Assam, Aug. 21, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
