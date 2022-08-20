We Are China

People protest against state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Japan

Xinhua) 11:12, August 20, 2022

People protest against the government's decision to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People protest against the government's decision to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People protest against the government's decision to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People protest against the government's decision to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People protest against the government's decision to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)