In pics: Danube river at low water level due to drought

Xinhua) 10:40, August 20, 2022

The Danube river, which is at a low water level due to drought, is seen in Opatovac, Croatia, Aug. 19, 2022. (Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

