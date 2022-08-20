Home>>
In pics: Danube river at low water level due to drought
(Xinhua) 10:40, August 20, 2022
The Danube river, which is at a low water level due to drought, is seen in Opatovac, Croatia, Aug. 19, 2022. (Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
