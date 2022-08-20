World experiences worst climate change impact, Pakistan among most vulnerable: official

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The world is experiencing the worst impact of climate change as Pakistan has minimal carbon footprint but among the most vulnerable countries affected by it, Pakistani Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said.

"We need to proactively mitigate the risks and cannot afford to wait till full calamity hits the country," Iqbal said here Friday while addressing a conference titled "Integrating climate-smart agriculture and water, Energy and Food Nexus for Sustainable Development and Food Security under changing climate."

The minister said the foremost challenge that climate change poses to the country is food security, adding that Pakistan needs to manage the food security of its 220 million people.

He said the new pattern of weather calls for a transition from the old agricultural methods for the cultivation of crops, while employing modern and sustainable agricultural mechanisms.

"We also need to re-engineer and rebuild our infrastructure that can withstand the future threats from weather change," Iqbal added.

He also noted that melting glaciers have been posing a serious threat to Pakistan's water resources and weather conditions.

Planners, engineers and scientists have to look at water resources through a strategic lens to reserve more water when less rain would be expected, according to the minister.

