2nd China Arts and Crafts Expo held in Nanjing
A jade artwork is displayed at the Second China Arts and Crafts Expo in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
More than 100,000 pieces of fine arts and crafts will be exhibited during the expo from Aug. 18 to 21.
A wood carving artwork "Along the River during the Qingming Festival' is displayed at the Second China Arts and Crafts Expo in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Artworks are displayed at the Second China Arts and Crafts Expo in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2022.
Artworks are displayed at the Second China Arts and Crafts Expo in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2022.
Artworks are displayed at the Second China Arts and Crafts Expo in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2022.
Artworks are displayed at the Second China Arts and Crafts Expo in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2022.
