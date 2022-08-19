2nd China Arts and Crafts Expo held in Nanjing

A jade artwork is displayed at the Second China Arts and Crafts Expo in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

More than 100,000 pieces of fine arts and crafts will be exhibited during the expo from Aug. 18 to 21.

A wood carving artwork "Along the River during the Qingming Festival' is displayed at the Second China Arts and Crafts Expo in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

