Two planes collide in U.S. airport, multiple fatalities feared

Xinhua) 10:21, August 19, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Multiple people have been reportedly killed after two planes collided while attempting to land in Watsonville, U.S. State of California, authorities tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:56 p.m. (2156 GMT) at the Watsonville Municipal Airport and multiple agencies rushed to the scene at around 3:37 p.m. (2237 GMT), according to the city's official Twitter account.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

