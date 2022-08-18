Horse race Palio held in Siena after 2-year pause

Xinhua) 13:23, August 18, 2022

Performers dressed in the medieval costumes participate in a parade during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

The historical horse race Palio is held again this year after a two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event had been kicked off on Tuesday but was suspended due to rainfall, and postponed to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni and his supporters celebrate after winning the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni and his supporters celebrate after winning the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni and his supporters celebrate after winning the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni and his supporters celebrate after winning the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Jockeys ride their horses during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Jockeys ride their horses during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni and his supporters celebrate after winning the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni and his supporters celebrate after winning the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni and his supporters celebrate after winning the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni and his supporters celebrate after winning the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

A jockey rides his horse during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

A jockey rides his horse during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

A jockey rides his horse during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

A jockey rides his horse during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

People watch the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

People watch the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni and his supporters celebrate after winning the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni and his supporters celebrate after winning the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

A man dressed in the medieval costume leads a horse in a parade during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

A man dressed in the medieval costume leads a horse in a parade during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

A jockey rides his horse during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

A jockey rides his horse during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Performers dressed in the medieval costumes participate in a parade during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Performers dressed in the medieval costumes participate in a parade during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Jockeys ride their horses during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

Jockeys ride their horses during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

A man dressed in the medieval costume participates in a parade during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

A man dressed in the medieval costume participates in a parade during the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

People gather in the Piazza del campo to watch the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

People gather in the Piazza del campo to watch the Palio in Siena, Italy, Aug. 17, 2022.

