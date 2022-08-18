Young woman fixes transmission towers

(People's Daily App) 11:11, August 18, 2022

Lin Shimin, a female electrical worker in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, walks on 100-meter-high wires for the maintenance of high-voltage transmission lines in her routine work.

Asked why she chose the job, Lin says, "As an ordinary person, I'm proud to be part of such projects that benefit people. I'm happy that I'm needed here."

