One-line tidal bore soars along Qiantang River

Ecns.cn) 10:54, August 18, 2022

Magnificent one-line tidal bore soars along the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug.16, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)

