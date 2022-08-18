Shanghai sets up rest station for nearby outdoor workers in hot weather

Xinhua) 08:41, August 18, 2022

Sanitation workers scan the QR code before entering a rest station in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai, Aug. 16, 2022. The hot weather in Shanghai this summer has brought severe challenges to outdoor work. Recently, on Sanhe Road of Hongkou District, a newly opened rest station has provided a "sunshade" for nearby sanitation, garden, municipal and other outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Electric vehicle charging piles are set for outdoor workers outside a rest station in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai, Aug. 16, 2022. The hot weather in Shanghai this summer has brought severe challenges to outdoor work. Recently, on Sanhe Road of Hongkou District, a newly opened rest station has provided a "sunshade" for nearby sanitation, garden, municipal and other outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Sanitation workers chat at a rest station in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai, Aug. 16, 2022. The hot weather in Shanghai this summer has brought severe challenges to outdoor work. Recently, on Sanhe Road of Hongkou District, a newly opened rest station has provided a "sunshade" for nearby sanitation, garden, municipal and other outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

In this combo photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022, the left part shows sanitation worker Yang Xiucong sweeping the Feihong Road; the right part shows Yang using a mobile phone during a break at a rest station in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai. The hot weather in Shanghai this summer has brought severe challenges to outdoor work. Recently, on Sanhe Road of Hongkou District, a newly opened rest station has provided a "sunshade" for nearby sanitation, garden, municipal and other outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Sanitation worker Ran Jingtao washes his hands at a rest station in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai, Aug. 16, 2022. The hot weather in Shanghai this summer has brought severe challenges to outdoor work. Recently, on Sanhe Road of Hongkou District, a newly opened rest station has provided a "sunshade" for nearby sanitation, garden, municipal and other outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

In this combo photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022, the left part shows sanitation worker Wang Xinhua cleaning a dustbin along Feihong Road; the right part shows Wang refreshing herself at a rest station in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai. The hot weather in Shanghai this summer has brought severe challenges to outdoor work. Recently, on Sanhe Road of Hongkou District, a newly opened rest station has provided a "sunshade" for nearby sanitation, garden, municipal and other outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Sanitation workers are seen at a rest station in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai, Aug. 16, 2022. The hot weather in Shanghai this summer has brought severe challenges to outdoor work. Recently, on Sanhe Road of Hongkou District, a newly opened rest station has provided a "sunshade" for nearby sanitation, garden, municipal and other outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A road parking attendant takes drinking water at a rest station in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai, Aug. 16, 2022. The hot weather in Shanghai this summer has brought severe challenges to outdoor work. Recently, on Sanhe Road of Hongkou District, a newly opened rest station has provided a "sunshade" for nearby sanitation, garden, municipal and other outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows free drinking water and salt soda in the refrigerator of a rest station in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai. The hot weather in Shanghai this summer has brought severe challenges to outdoor work. Recently, on Sanhe Road of Hongkou District, a newly opened rest station has provided a "sunshade" for nearby sanitation, garden, municipal and other outdoor workers. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

