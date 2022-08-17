Witness impressive river bore

(People's Daily App) 16:37, August 17, 2022

Witness the wondrous bore of Haining, Zhejiang Province on Monday. This Qiantang River tidal bore has waves over 10 meters tall on the 18th day of the eighth lunar month every year.

(Produced by Li Peitian and Lou Qingqing)

