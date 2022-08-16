Ethiopia inaugurates Chinese-built major road project in capital

Xinhua) 08:36, August 16, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopia on Monday inaugurated a Chinese-built major road project in the capital Addis Ababa.

The Alexander Pushkin Square-Gotera Interchange Road Project, which is a 3.8 km road that incorporates three segments and construction of a two-lane 320 meters tunnel, was contracted by China First Highway Engineering Co., LTD (CFHEC).

Adanech Abiebie, Addis Ababa city Mayor, said during the road project inauguration that the project is a manifestation of Ethiopia's commitment and dedication to undertake vital development projects in a short period of time with higher quality.

"This road project, in addition to setting a good example of an excellent road project execution for the city and our country, will also tremendously improve the traffic flow in this highly congested part of the city," Abiebie said.

"We would like to appreciate the Chinese people and government for this magnificent project, both in terms of financing and executing the project," the mayor added.

She further emphasized that the newly inaugurated road project not only alleviated the traffic flow across its surroundings but also added another aesthetic to the area.

The project's timely completion, which was commenced with a groundbreaking event back in Oct. 2019, was said to be another milestone that serves as an example for similar large scale development projects in the east African country.

Shen Qinmin, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, on his part said the Alexander Pushkin Square-Gotera Interchange Road Project, is a symbol of cooperation and friendship between China and Ethiopia.

Shen said China and Ethiopia are all-weather brothers. He said the two countries have adopted development strategies that are highly compatible, and engaged in fruitful cooperation that sets the pace for China-Africa cooperation in general.

"China as a developing country fully understands the needs and aspirations of the Ethiopian people and government. We know how important roads or infrastructures are for the coming true of national dreams and economic development as well," he said.

He affirmed that China continues to be Ethiopia's genuine, sincere development partner.

