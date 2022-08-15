Foreign trade of east China's Jiangsu up 11.5 percent

Xinhua) 16:18, August 15, 2022

NANJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province reported an 11.5 percent increase in foreign trade in the first seven months to 3.14 trillion yuan (about 465.8 billion U.S. dollars), official data showed.

Among the total foreign trade volume, exports rose 14.6 percent, year on year, to approximately 2 trillion yuan. In comparison, imports went up 6.6 percent to 1.15 trillion yuan, according to Nanjing Customs in the provincial capital.

Jiangsu's trade with countries and regions along the Belt and Road increased 15.1 percent to over 822 billion yuan, accounting for about 26 percent of its total foreign trade.

In the January-July period, Jiangsu's exports of mechanical and electrical products reached 1.3 trillion yuan, up 13.5 percent, occupying 65.4 percent of the province's total export value. Among the exports, solar cells, mobile phones, and lithium-ion batteries showed robust growth, up 84.6 percent, 121.6 percent, and 71.9 percent, respectively, said Nanjing Customs.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)