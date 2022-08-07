Jamaica's Olympic champion Thompson-Herah wins 200m gold at Commonwealth Games

Xinhua) 15:39, August 07, 2022

LONDON, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah completed the sprint double as the Jamaican bagged home the women's 200m gold at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Thompson-Herah, 30, has already won the 100m title in 10.95 seconds on Wednesday. She stormed to the 200m finish line first on Saturday, winning in a tournament record time of 22.02 seconds.

Australia's Oliver Hoare set a new tournament record of three minutes 30.12 seconds to win the men's 1,500m race.

"It was a very fast race but I have been training for a fast race. It was just about kicking at the right time," said 25-year-old Hoare.

"I went through on the inside with a lap to go and I saw Jake next to me. And I started to panic because he is the world champion. But I tried to hold my composure."

Jake Wightman, who won the event at the World Championships last month, took bronze for Scotland in 3:30.53, 0.32 seconds behind Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot.

In the men's 3m springboard final, England made a podium sweep while Daniel Goodfellow took the gold with a total score of 484.45 points.

Australia won both the women's 3m synchronized springboard and the women's synchronized 10m platform.

Kumar Ravi, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen Naveen secured wresting gold for India as the team won half of the gold medals in 12 categories.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)