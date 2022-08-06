U.S. in relative decline for decades: report

Xinhua) 14:00, August 06, 2022

SYDNEY, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- For decades, the United States has been in relative decline, facing the prospect of someday being overtaken by a rival power, Australian news website The Conversation has reported.

"Its main problem, however, is not the relative decline itself -- it's a natural phenomenon occurring as companies, sectors, regions and countries grow at uneven rates," said the report titled "United States: the end of an illusion of omnipotence".

"Instead, its main problem is a failure to recognize this condition, whether out of pride, electoral calculation or simple lack of awareness," it said.

