China's Yunnan reports over 3,800 golden hair monkeys

Xinhua) 13:59, August 06, 2022

KUNMING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province has achieved remarkable results in the conservation of Yunnan golden hair monkeys as its population increased to more than 3,800, up from less than 2,000 decades ago, according to a conference on the species.

Yunnan golden hair monkeys, also known as the black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys, are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species and are under first-class national protection.

The number was revealed during an annual conference of the conservation network of the species. The conservation network, a platform jointly initiated in 2019 by 13 organizations, including the Yunnan provincial forestry and grassland administration and the Institute of Eastern-Himalaya Biodiversity Research of Dali University, has invested heavily in saving the monkeys.

Zhang Shuxia, deputy director of the Institute of Eastern-Himalaya Biodiversity Research of Dali University, said the protection of the species has achieved remarkable results and accumulated experience and set a positive example for the conservation of rare and endangered primates.

Zhang added that further steps would be taken to protect the species, such as strengthening the standardized monitoring and mobilizing more social forces to join in.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)