Test site for intelligent, connected vehicles built in China's Wuhan

WUHAN, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The construction of a test site for intelligent and connected vehicles (ICVs) was completed in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday to provide R&D, testing and authentication services.

With a total investment of 4 billion yuan (about 593.4 million U.S. dollars), the test site incorporates a series of cutting-edge technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, 5G and edge computing.

It covers a total area of 87.5 hectares, containing ten scenario testing areas, four lab clusters and a Formula Two-level racing track.

Different road scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, weak signal environment, traffic jams and emergencies, are simulated in the testing areas.

"The site is like a 'supermarket of test items.' We have road scenarios such as ring expressways, urban arteries and country roads to satisfy all the testing needs for producing qualified ICVs," said Li Jixin, project manager of the test site developed by China Construction Second Engineering Bureau Ltd.

Wuhan is a pilot city of ICV and smart transportation development in China. In July, the city revealed a plan to expand its testing roads for ICVs and smart transportation to 500 km in three to five years.

According to the plan, the city aims to complete the intelligent reconstruction of at least 100 km of open testing roads in one to two years. It will also facilitate the application of smart buses, autonomous driving taxis and driverless terminal delivery.

