Iran supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty: ambassador

Xinhua) 11:13, August 06, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Observing the full respect for the territorial integrity of sovereign countries is one of Iran's foreign policy pillars, and Iran decisively supports the one-China policy, Mohammad Keshavarz Zadeh, Iranian ambassador to China, told Xinhua in an interview.

The ambassador said the principle of territorial integrity is an important part of the international legal order, and Iran supports every legitimate and lawful right arising from this principle for China to safeguard its sovereignty.

Concerning Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region in disregard of China's firm opposition, Mohammad Keshavarz Zadeh noted that hypocrisy, distortion, manipulation and interference are evidently among major specifications of U.S. foreign policy.

The ambassador added that respecting the sovereignty of independent states falls within fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter.

