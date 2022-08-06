Amazon to acquire iRobot for 1.7 bln USD

Xinhua) 10:29, August 06, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Amazon announced on Friday that the company and iRobot have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Under the agreement, Amazon will acquire iRobot for 61 U.S. dollars per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately 1.7 billion dollars, including iRobot's net debt.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by iRobot's shareholders and regulatory approvals, the announcement said.

iRobot is a consumer robot company that designs and builds robots and intelligent home innovations. It introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002.

"We know that saving time matters, and chores take precious time that can be better spent doing something that customers love," said Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices. "Over many years, the iRobot team has proven its ability to reinvent how people clean with products that are incredibly practical and inventive."

"Amazon shares our passion for building thoughtful innovations that empower people to do more at home, and I cannot think of a better place for our team to continue our mission. I'm hugely excited to be a part of Amazon and to see what we can build together for customers in the years ahead," said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot.

