China warns of possible flooding in major river basins

Xinhua) 10:28, August 06, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources warned on Friday of possible flooding in the country's major river basins in the first half of August.

During this period, floods are expected in certain reaches and tributaries in the basins of the Songhua River, Liaohe River, Haihe River, Yellow River and Pearl River, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, most areas in the Yangtze River basin will experience drought with high temperatures and low precipitation.

Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying urged local authorities to take precautionary measures for flood control, calling for efforts to prevent mountain torrents, enhance disaster warning, organize emergency evacuation for locals and ensure reservoir safety.

On drought relief, efforts should be made to ensure the safety of drinking water for people and meet the demand for irrigation water for autumn crops, Li said.

