Royal Palace of Brussels opens to public

Xinhua) 10:12, August 06, 2022

Tourists visit the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 5, 2022. As its annual tradition, the Royal Palace of Brussels opens to the public from July 23 to Aug. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

