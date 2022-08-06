Royal Palace of Brussels opens to public
Tourists visit the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 5, 2022. As its annual tradition, the Royal Palace of Brussels opens to the public from July 23 to Aug. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Tourists visit the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 5, 2022. As its annual tradition, the Royal Palace of Brussels opens to the public from July 23 to Aug. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Tourists visit the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 5, 2022. As its annual tradition, the Royal Palace of Brussels opens to the public from July 23 to Aug. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Tourists visit the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 5, 2022. As its annual tradition, the Royal Palace of Brussels opens to the public from July 23 to Aug. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Tourists visit the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 5, 2022. As its annual tradition, the Royal Palace of Brussels opens to the public from July 23 to Aug. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Tourists visit the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 5, 2022. As its annual tradition, the Royal Palace of Brussels opens to the public from July 23 to Aug. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Tourists visit the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 5, 2022. As its annual tradition, the Royal Palace of Brussels opens to the public from July 23 to Aug. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Tourists visit the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 5, 2022. As its annual tradition, the Royal Palace of Brussels opens to the public from July 23 to Aug. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Tourists visit the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 5, 2022. As its annual tradition, the Royal Palace of Brussels opens to the public from July 23 to Aug. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Tourists visit the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 5, 2022. As its annual tradition, the Royal Palace of Brussels opens to the public from July 23 to Aug. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Tourists visit the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 5, 2022. As its annual tradition, the Royal Palace of Brussels opens to the public from July 23 to Aug. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Photos
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.