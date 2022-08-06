5th China Int'l Industrial Design Exhibition kicks off in Wuhan

Xinhua) 09:49, August 06, 2022

Visitors watch exhibits during the fifth China International Industrial Design Exhibition in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 5, 2022. With an exhibition area of nearly 30,000 square meters, the fifth China International Industrial Design Exhibition kicked off at the Wuhan International Expo Center on Friday, attracting the participation of approximately 330 enterprises from around the world. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

