China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

Xinhua) 11:01, August 05, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Friday continued to issue a yellow alert for high temperatures as an intense heatwave lingers in many regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Friday, parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shaanxi, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia and Xinjiang are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in parts of Chongqing and Zhejiang may surpass 40 degrees Celsius.

The center advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested workers exposed to high temperatures, or who work for a long time outdoors, take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

