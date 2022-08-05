Howitzer fires at target during live-fire training exercise

China Military Online) 10:09, August 05, 2022

Self-propelled howitzer systems attached to an artillery detachment with a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army press ahead rapidly in formation towards the position at a training range during a day-and-night live-fire training exercise on July 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Chao, Liu Qiang and Liang Tianchi)

An artilleryman assigned to an artillery detachment with a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army uses the gun sight to lock the target from the cockpit of a self-propelled howitzer during a day-and-night live-fire training exercise on July 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Chao, Liu Qiang and Liang Tianchi)

A self-propelled howitzer attached to an artillery detachment with a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army fires at a mock target during a day-and-night live-fire training exercise at a training range on July 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Chao, Liu Qiang and Liang Tianchi)

Scouts assigned to a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army reconnoiter the "enemy" deployment under cover of darkness during a day-and-night live-fire training exercise at a training range on July 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Chao, Liu Qiang and Liang Tianchi)

