Pyramids Air Show 2022 held in Giza, Egypt

August 04, 2022

Aircrafts perform aerobatics during the Pyramids Air Show 2022 at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

