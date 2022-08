We Are China

People enjoy drifting in Meiling scenic spot in E China

Xinhua) 16:41, August 03, 2022

People enjoy drifting at a canyon in Meiling scenic spot in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province on Aug. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2022 shows people enjoying drifting at a canyon in Meiling scenic spot in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2022 shows people enjoying drifting at a canyon in Meiling scenic spot in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

