China mulls allowing foreign multinationals to establish finance companies
BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is mulling allowing foreign multinational groups to establish finance companies in the country in its latest opening-up move.
Foreign multinational groups will be able to establish finance companies directly or through foreign-funded investment companies established in China, according to a draft document released by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.
In the draft, the same market access conditions are applied to foreign-funded finance companies and Chinese counterparts.
The document, which is now open to the public for opinions, has made provision updates in fields like market access requirements and business regulation.
The financial threshold for setting up a finance company has been raised in line with China's economic status, with higher asset, revenue, profit and paid-in capital requirements for candidate corporate groups, according to the draft document.
Photos
Related Stories
- Multinationals keep expanding in Chinese market with nearly 100 projects signed at summit
- Eye-catching performance of Chinese market boosts European multinationals' confidence
- U.S. companies still want to operate in China: media
- Vice premier hopes multinationals will share in China's development
- Multinationals confident in China's development, eye more opportunities
- Chinese vice premier stresses deepened cooperation with multinationals
- AmChina supports more transparent and fair reforms in China
- Workers put local firms ahead of foreign rivals
- Rio Tinto arrest exposes multinationals' lack of legal responsibility
- Major commercial bribery cases of multinationals in China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.