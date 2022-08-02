SW China’s Guizhou designs diverse sightseeing routes, provides coupons for tourists

People's Daily Online) 16:06, August 02, 2022

Southwest China’s Guizhou Province has created multiple themed sightseeing routes, launched a health care-themed tourist route for road trips, and issued tourist coupons to boost its tourism industry.

Photo shows a beautiful view of Huaxi National City Wetland Park in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Photo/Courtesy of Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism)

The thematic tourist route featuring UNESCO world heritage sites allows tourists to enjoy breathtaking views of the starlit sky over the Fanjing Mountain in Tongren city, the magnificent Danxia landform and Chishui waterfall in Chishui city, the beautiful Maolan National Nature Reserve (Maolan Karst Forest) and the Xiaoqikong (Small Seven Arches) Bridge and Daqikong (Large Seven Arches) Bridge Scenic Zones in Libo county, as well as spectacular dolomite karst in and changing clouds above the Yuntai Mountain scenic area in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of Guizhou.

The tourist route, specially designed for road trips, allows tourists to visit a wide range of locations and to experience numerous aspects of local culture. Tourists travelling along the route can enjoy thrilling experiences, including being able to visit the Hou’er Sinkhole, or the Monkey-Ear Sinkhole, a giant karst sinkhole in Kaiyang county of Guiyang city, Guizhou. Tourists will also be able to learn about the unique local culture and folk customs of the Miao people in Basha village, Congjiang county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture. Tourists can also enjoy the beautiful scenery of Wanfenglin scenic spot in Xingyi city, Guizhou. Finally, tourists will be able to listen to the impressive Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group, which has been designated by the UNESCO as World Intangible Cultural Heritage, in Zhaoxing village, Liping county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture.

Photo shows the scenery of Fanjing Mountain in Tongren city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Photo/Courtesy of Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism)

Endowed with a spectacular ecological environment and a pleasant climate, Guizhou Province has been known as a great summer resort. In an effort to further tap into the potential of its tourism industry in summer, the province’s culture and tourism authorities have actively supported the development of tourist experiences that integrate leisure activities, sightseeing, cultural and creative products, rural tourism, eco-agriculture, among other business forms of tourism.

Guizhou has also issued 160 million yuan (about $23.73 million) worth of tourist coupons through multiple platforms. The coupons can be used in scenic areas, hotels, travel agencies as well as stores selling cultural and creative products.

Photo shows a performance of the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group, which has been designated by the UNESCO as World Intangible Cultural Heritage, in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Photo/Courtesy of Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism)

In particular, the province has launched different tourist products and preferential policies for students, civil servants, and citizens of cities experiencing high temperatures.

Photo shows the cloud-shrouded Wanfenglin scenic spot in Xingyi city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Photo/Courtesy of Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism)

Photo shows a dreamlike view of Wujiangzhai scenic area in Zunyi city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Photo/Courtesy of Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism)

Photo shows a stunning view of Longgong cave (dragon palace cave) scenic area in Anshun city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Photo/Courtesy of Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)