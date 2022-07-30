China's software sector sees revenue growth in H1

Xinhua) 14:40, July 30, 2022

China's software and information technology service sector sustained stable growth in the first half of this year, with revenue from software-related businesses up 10.9 percent year on year, according to official data.

The sector's revenue amounted to 4.63 trillion yuan (about 686.1 billion U.S. dollars) in the first six months, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

Companies in the sector raked in 489.1 billion yuan in combined profits in the period, up 7.3 percent year on year.

During the six-month period, China's software exports amounted to 25.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 4 percent year on year, data showed.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)