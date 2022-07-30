Chinese FM denounces so-called "forced labor" in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:21, July 30, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 29, 2022. (China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via Xinhua)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Friday denounced the disinformation campaign by some countries clamoring "forced labor" in Xinjiang.

While attending the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Wang noted that some countries have recently manipulated Xinjiang-related issues and fabricated false information about the so-called "forced labor."

Wang pointed out that such attempts, under the pretext of human rights, are in fact intended to undermine the prosperity and stability of Xinjiang and contain China's development and revitalization.

Wang stressed that the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang will never allow this, and all Chinese people will never agree to it.

The SCO countries have suffered deeply due to external interferences, he said, urging them to learn from historical experience and stand against any attempt to interfere in other countries' internal affairs, instigate color revolutions or subvert legitimate governments.

Wang stressed that the SCO countries should firmly support each other in pursuing development paths suited to their national conditions and in taking major measures to maintain social stability, as well as work together to create a sound environment for the development and revitalization of regional countries.

