Xi talks with Iranian president over phone

Xinhua) 08:51, July 30, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday afternoon held phone talks with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi.

Xi pointed out that at present, facing changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, the world finds itself in a new period of turbulence and transformation, adding that the aspirations of people of all countries for development and security have become more urgent, and the call for international equity and justice has grown only stronger.

In the face of complicated international situation, he noted that China and Iran have strengthened solidarity and cooperation, enhanced their common interests and safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

China views its relations with Iran from a strategic perspective and stands ready to work with Iran to push for new progress in the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

Xi stressed that the two sides should continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, as well as uphold non-interference in others' internal affairs, a basic norm in international relations.

He called on the two sides to maintain close communication on the implementation of the comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries, actively promote practical cooperation in key areas, keep up with anti-pandemic cooperation, and strengthen communication and coordination in regional and international affairs.

The Chinese side has always supported Middle East countries in solving regional security problems in unity and coordination, and supported the people in the region in exploring their development path independently, Xi said, adding that China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with Iran within such frameworks as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

China appreciates Iran's active support for the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and is ready to work with Iran to promote the implementation of the initiatives and push for the development of the international order towards a more just and rational direction.

Raisi noted that Iran and China jointly celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties last year, and that bilateral cooperation has seen important progress over the past 50 years.

He believed that bilateral ties will realize even higher levels of development in the future with joint efforts of both sides, the Iranian leader added.

It is a priority and key part of Iran's established foreign policy to firmly deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China, the president said.

Both Iran and China oppose hegemonism and unilateralism, and reject interference in other countries' internal affairs, illegal unilateral sanctions and double standards, Raisi noted, adding that Iran firmly upholds the one-China policy and supports China in safeguarding its core interests.

Iran highly appreciates China's important and active role in international and regional affairs, and supports the China-proposed Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, he said.

His country is ready to conduct close communication and coordination with China for the purpose of safeguarding international fairness and justice, defending shared interests of developing countries, and promoting regional and world peace, security and development, Raisi added.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)